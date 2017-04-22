Incumbent Yerevan Mayor on his wealth: Study my declarations since the 2000s

YEREVAN. - Incumbent Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan advises those interested in the sources of his wealth to study his declarations since the 2000s.

Talking to journalists in Arabkir administrativedistrict, Margaryan referred to the accusations of opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party mayoral candidate, MP Zaruhi Postanjyan on that 90 percent of his wealth are the embezzlements from the Yerevan budget.

“Frankly speaking, I haven’t heard about and am not aware of what she said. If she is speaking about my fortune, I have mentioned about it in my declarations since the 2000s. Let them take and study them,” the mayor said.

Touching on Yelk (Way Out) bloc member Edmon Marukyan’s mention that the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), which promises “better Yerevan,”tried to make the transportation fee 200 AMD, that is twice more expensive, Margaryan said that he doesn’t remember about this.

Asked where the Yerevan promised by him is, when the most important issue of transportation hasn’t been solved, Margarya said: “I don’t agree with such an opinion. I am confident of our Yerevan residents. They have seen the work of our team for four years. Our opponents speak of one issue, whereas I can speak of various issues. They need to spend about five years to get to learn about our city household in order to know the issues in that sphere.”

The mayor also spoke about destroyed historic buildings of Yerevan, again insisting that they have no historic and cultural value.

Responding to the question on the crumbling house of the first prime minister of Armenia Aram Manukyan, he said that this is not the issue of the municipality but that of the person, who privatized the house.