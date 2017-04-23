News
Sunday
April 23
News
France Armenians stage protest near Turkey consulate general in Lyon
17:07, 23.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

About 100 French Armenians assembled nearby the Consulate General of Turkey in Lyon on Saturday, the eve of the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

Also, the picketers held a banner that read, “Armenian Genocide, Unpunished Genocide.”

But no offenses or clashes were recorded at the demonstration, reported mLyon.

On April 24, Armenians and the civilized world honor the more than 1.5 million Armenians that were killed in this atrocious crime, which the Ottoman Empire had committed against humanity.

All Armenian intellectuals in Constantinople—Istanbul of today—were arrested on April 24, 1915, and killed. Hence, April 24 has become the Armenian Genocide commemoration day.

Numerous countries and most of the US states have formally recognized and condemned this tragedy.

This calamity is recognized also by the Vatican, the European Parliament, and the World Council of Churches.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
