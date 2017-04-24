News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Grandson of Hayrik Mouradian travels to Armenia together with Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra (PHOTO)
01:46, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – Grandson of Armenian folk singer Hayrik Mouradian has joined the the Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra during their trip to Armenia.

Artur Mouradian who was born in Portugal and lives in the Netherlands is in Yerevan. Artur will give a concert in Yerevan together with the musicians coming from different countries.

We met violist Artur Mouradian at Armenian Genocide memorial. Talking to the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, 27-year-old young man said music and art can play a great role in the acknowledgment of the Armenian Genocide.

“Music unites people, and when people are united, there occurs emotion which is the most important thing,” he said.

He stressed the importance of his grandfather’s work. After the genocide his grandfather collected and preserved the music. 

Photos from Facebook account of Arthur Mouradian 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenians mark 102 anniversary of Genocide
Commemorations are held in virtually all countries where Armenians live...
 Mass dedicated to 102 anniversary of Armenian Genocide at Kaunas Cathedral Basilica
Armenian Genocide denial is not only unethical,but untenable...
 Armenians of America organized a candlelight vigil near White House
“It was America that donated more than $ 2 billion in 1915-1922 to save the Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians...
 Traditional torchlight procession kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
On the eve of the Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary…
 Closed screening of Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise, is held in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
President Serzh Sargsyan and the First Lady also attended the event…
 Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra visits genocide memorial (PHOTOS)
And a Lebanese Armenian flutist performed at the monument…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news