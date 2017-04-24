Grandson of Hayrik Mouradian travels to Armenia together with Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Grandson of Armenian folk singer Hayrik Mouradian has joined the the Pan-Armenian Symphony Orchestra during their trip to Armenia.
Artur Mouradian who was born in Portugal and lives in the Netherlands is in Yerevan. Artur will give a concert in Yerevan together with the musicians coming from different countries.
We met violist Artur Mouradian at Armenian Genocide memorial. Talking to the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, 27-year-old young man said music and art can play a great role in the acknowledgment of the Armenian Genocide.
“Music unites people, and when people are united, there occurs emotion which is the most important thing,” he said.
He stressed the importance of his grandfather’s work. After the genocide his grandfather collected and preserved the music.
Photos from Facebook account of Arthur Mouradian