Armenian Deputy FM: Turkey parts ways with Europe

YEREVAN. – After the constitutional referendum, Turkey is becoming an autocratic state in the bad sense Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters while visiting Memorial to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan on April 24.
Asked, what can be expected after Turkish reforms concerning finding solution to the Armenian issue, Kocharyan noted that the football diplomacy of Turkey was a litmus test which was to show whether Turkey really sought joining EU or had other purposes.
“And it is not a coincidence that the changes which happened in Turkey coincided also with those processes which have been connected with cooperation with the EU. And denial of this policy by Erdogan means this state is moving away from Europe, it is moving towards authoritarianism. And this referendum on the constitutional reforms was the last move in this direction,” he noted.