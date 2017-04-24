News
68 musicians from 20 countries perform works of classical and modern Armenian composers
22:24, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

YEREVAN. - 68 musicians of Armenian descent, who live and work in 20 countries of the world, united in the Pan-Armenian Orchestra and on Monday—the the Armenian Genocide remembrance day—gave a concert in the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Yerevan. The works of classical and modern Armenian composers were performed (photos).

One of the organizers of the project, Ruzanna Sirunyan, told journalists that there were, of course, difficulties in organizing the project: after all, it is not an easy thing to unite people from different countries into a single “organism,” single orchestra.  Nevertheless, all the difficulties have been overcome.

Armenian Culture Minister Armen Amiryan, for his part, urged to not only enjoy the music during the concert but also pay attention to the footage to be shown on the screen behind the orchestra. Collected by concert director Aram Sukiasyan, it wonderfully supplements the music pieces, the minister noted.  

The concert started with the overture by Alexander Achemyan, which the orchestra performed under the leadership of director Sergey Smbatyan. Works of renowned modern authors, such as Serj Tankian and Tigran Mansuryan, were performed as well.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan attended the first concert of Pan-Armenian Orchestra.

The project is implemented with the support of the Armenian President and upon the initiative of the Ministry of Culture.

The concert was held in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide victims and revival of the Armenian people.  

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
