News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Turkey unhappy with Trump statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary
10:07, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara is unhappy with the statement which US President Donald Trump has issued on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide. 

In a respective statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yet again accused some “circles” of making propaganda, and which had caused “misinformation and false definitions contained in U.S. President Trump’s written statement.”

In addition, the Turkish MFA noted that it expects “from the new U.S. Administration not to accredit the one-sided historical narrative,” and to “take into consideration the sufferings of all sides.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit
Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflected on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings
US Senators commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day with bipartisan resolution
Bob Menendez introduced a bipartisan resolution in the Senate…
 Germany parliament vice speaker on Armenian Genocide: Recognition of truth helps to avoid hatred
Edelgard Bulmahn urged Turkey to face its own history…
 Nancy Pelosi on Armenian Genocide: If we ignore atrocities of the past, we are destined to repeat them
The US congresswoman issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of this tragedy…
Thousands of LA Armenians march toward Turkey consulate
On the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news