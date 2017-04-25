Turkey unhappy with Trump statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary

Ankara is unhappy with the statement which US President Donald Trump has issued on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.
In a respective statement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yet again accused some “circles” of making propaganda, and which had caused “misinformation and false definitions contained in U.S. President Trump’s written statement.”
In addition, the Turkish MFA noted that it expects “from the new U.S. Administration not to accredit the one-sided historical narrative,” and to “take into consideration the sufferings of all sides.”