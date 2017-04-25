News
Macron: I will make maximum efforts for full resolution of Karabakh conflict
17:30, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I will make maximum efforts for full resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

Political movement En Marche! (Forward) Founder Emmanuel Macron, who is one of the two winners in the first round of the presidential election in France, on Monday stated the abovementioned.

“Today, I will not present [respective] details,” noted Macron. “But the fact that I’m here [at the 102nd commemoration of Armenian Genocide] already speaks about a lot. I will make maximum efforts for full resolution of the Karabakh conflict. But this matter, and you know it, is impossible to resolve on one’s own.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
