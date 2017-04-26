Spokesman: Armenia MOD is most concerned in finding out details of soldier's death

The Defense Ministry of Armenia is the most interested party in finding out the circumstances of the death of serviceman Karen Avetisyan, who was found dead in one of the military posts of Artsakh Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, told the aforementioned on Wednesday, referring to the publication of Armenian News –NEWS.am, in which Avetisyan's aunt noted that she doesn't believe the thesis that he committed suicide.

''The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia learnt from the website of Armenian News – NEWS.am about the reservations and lack of conficent of the late private Karen Avetisyan's aunt with respect to the investigative actions, specifically the forensic examination carried out in regard to the death of Karen Avetisyan.

The Defense Ministry mourns the loss of the serviceman and is most interested in conducting of impartial and fully-fledged investigation and ascertaining all the circumstances of the serviceman's death. We are also confident that in the presence of criminal elements, the investigative authorities will take all the measures to find out those guilty and hold them liable.

Although the concern presented in the aunt's comment doesn't correspond to the nature of discussions held by the Armed Forces of Armenia with the family members, the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia is ready to provide any support to the family, if needed, in order to follow the investigative process and receive specialist and expert support considered trustworthy to the family,'' Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman Karen Avetisyan (born in 1998) on Tuesday sustained a fatal wound at a protection area of a military unit located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.