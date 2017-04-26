News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Spokesman: Armenia MOD is most concerned in finding out details of soldier's death
19:19, 26.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The Defense Ministry of Armenia is the most interested party in finding out the circumstances of the death of serviceman Karen Avetisyan, who was found dead in one of the military posts of Artsakh Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, told the aforementioned on Wednesday, referring to the publication of Armenian News –NEWS.am, in which Avetisyan's aunt noted that she doesn't believe the thesis that he committed suicide.  

''The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia learnt from the website of Armenian News – NEWS.am about the reservations and lack of conficent of the late private Karen Avetisyan's aunt with respect to the investigative actions, specifically the forensic examination carried out in regard to the death of Karen Avetisyan.

The Defense Ministry mourns the loss of the serviceman and is most interested in conducting of impartial and fully-fledged investigation and ascertaining all the circumstances of the serviceman's death. We are also confident that in the presence of criminal elements, the investigative authorities will take all the measures to find out those guilty and hold them liable.

Although the concern presented in the aunt's comment doesn't correspond to the nature of discussions held by the Armed Forces of Armenia with the family members, the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia is ready to provide any support to the family, if needed, in order to follow the investigative process and receive specialist and expert support considered trustworthy to the family,'' Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman Karen Avetisyan (born in 1998) on Tuesday sustained a fatal wound at a protection area of a military unit located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 650 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control of the frontline…
 Karabakh army: Soldier died from Azerbaijan shooting
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from grenade launchers at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues confidently carrying out its military watch…
 Karabakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan remains in critical condition
He was transferred to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of Armenia…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 520 shots at night
The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 50 times...
Armenia MOD: We are not satisfied with international reaction to Azerbaijan ceasefire violations
The maintenance of the ceasefire regime is obligatory for the parties…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news