Armenia continues to liquidate Azerbaijani apples
22:03, 26.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

The State Service for Food Safety (SSFS) of the Armenian Agriculture Ministry continues liquidating the apples of Azerbaijani origin, which have appeared in the republic.

Consignments of the aforementioned apples were found in Nor Zovk and Tsiran supermarket chains, as well as in the markets and greengroceries of the capital, the press-service of the agency reports.

Besides the capital, the apples of the Azerbaijani origin were found in Kotayk (3 sale points), Shirak (4 sale points), Tavush (3 sale points), Armavir (2 sale points) and Gegharkunik (1 sale point) provinces. 

