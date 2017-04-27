Trump wants to pressure N. Korea by economic sanctions, diplomatic measures

After briefing senators during a meeting at the White House, members of US President Donald Trump’s national security team said they are trying to coerce North Korea into giving up its nuclear weapons program.
“The president’s approach aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners,” said a statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.
In their statement, Tillerson, Mattis, and Coats also said the US “seeks stability and the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. We remain open to negotiations towards that goal. However, we remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies.”