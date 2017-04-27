PACE delegate: Lapshin was treated unfairly

Blogger Alexander Lapshin was treated unfairly. Azerbaijan did not depict the case in the right manner, PACE delegate Bernd Fabritius said while presenting his report on Interpol's Red Notices at the spring session of the Assembly.

“Contrary to the depiction by the Azerbaijani authorities, which had been taken up by the media, including the BBC, a Red Notice against Mr Lapshin had not been applied for because of a journey many years ago to Nagorno-Karabakh. Mr Lapshin was subject to applications because of other journeys,” Fabritius said.

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.