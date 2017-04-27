News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
PACE delegate: Lapshin was treated unfairly
18:28, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin was treated unfairly. Azerbaijan did not depict the case in the right manner,  PACE delegate  Bernd Fabritius said while presenting his report on Interpol's Red Notices at the spring session of the Assembly.

“Contrary to the depiction by the Azerbaijani authorities, which had been taken up by the media, including the BBC, a Red Notice against Mr Lapshin had not been applied for because of a journey many years ago to Nagorno-Karabakh. Mr Lapshin was subject to applications because of other journeys,” Fabritius said.

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israeli minister: We will do our best for Lapshin to serve the sentence in Israel
“Israel has made efforts and continues to make efforts to help Lapshin...
 Israeli Embassy: Consul is frequently visiting Alexander Lapshin
Embassy is not in a position to discuss Lapshin’s health condition and provide you with more detailed information...
Lapshin hospitalized with “polycardia” diagnosis
Lapshin feels well now, Chernin said...
 Baku cassation court rejects Lapshin’s appeal
The Israeli Russian blogger and journalist, who had visited Karabakh, is still under arrest in Azerbaijan…
 Zakharova: Russian Embassy in Baku continues closely watching situation round Lapshin
After his visits to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2011 and 2012, Israeli Russian blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan...
 Israeli Ambassador: Alexander Lapshin has no complaints about conditions of detention
Representative of the Israeli Embassy in Baku regularly meets the blogger and is interested in the course of the investigation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news