Armenia PM tells ministers to cut down service cars, other luxury

YEREVAN. – The state agencies of Armenia need to cut down the number of their service vehicles and other lavishness, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan noted at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.
He recalled that the performance of the government’s six-month program will be discussed in May.
Karapetyan asked the heads of departments to focus on the staff costs, and to recheck whether the state agencies were repeating each other’s tasks.
“This needs to be eliminated; expenses, cars, other manifestations of luxury,” stressed the PM. “Perhaps ‘luxury’ is not quite the right word, but we need to study everything, until the last detail.”