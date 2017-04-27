News
Gazprom increased amount in claim against Naftogaz of Ukraine to $ 37 billion
22:00, 27.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Gazprom increased the amount in the claim against Naftogaz of Ukraine to $ 37 billion, states the report, RBC reports.

"The adjusted amount in claims of Gazprom against Naftogaz of Ukraine includes claims for payment of arrears for gas supplied in May-June 2014, the payment under the obligation" take or pay "for 2012-2016, as well as the late gas payments ", document reads. In early 2017, it was reported that Gazprom had submitted to Naftogaz an amount of $ 5.3 billion for gas in the second or fourth quarters of 2016, which was included into the contract for last year.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
