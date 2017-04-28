News
Jewish Communities Federation: Czech Rep. was right in recognizing Armenian Genocide
21:22, 28.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The parliament of the Czech Republic acted correctly by recognizing the Armenian Genocide, President of the Federation of Jewish Communities in the Czech Republic, Petr Papousek, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

“I think it was right to recognize the extermination of Armenians in the Ottoman Turkey as a Genocide,” he stated.

Asked whether the Armenian community of the Czech Republic shows similar solidarity  and participates in events commemorating the Holocaust (for instance, near the monument in Lidice or concentration camp in Terezin), Papousek noted that he doesn’t know anything about the participation of the Armenian community in such events.

Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide.

A total of 104 deputies voted for the resolution, which was introduced by MP Robin Bohnisch from the Czech Social Democratic Party. The document qualifies the Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
