Boxer Karen breaks Uber taxi cab with bear hands in Moscow
17:51, 28.04.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Resident of New Moscow has broken with bare hands the Uber taxi cab, which drove his girlfriend home late in the evening. The reason was that he felt jealous of the driver, Life reports, citing unnamed sources.   

It is being ascertained when exactly the incident happened. The taxi driver, Mikhayil L., 24, drove the client to the mentioned address in New Moscow, where her boyfriend, boxer Karen S., 25, met her, taking the young driver for his beloved’s fan.

“With a single blow he broke the windows. There are dents on the car. He also drew out the driver’s seat,” the witnesses said.

It later turned out that Karen theoretically has a reason to feel jealous: his girlfriend attended a concert alone that evening and stayed too long, returning home late at night.

The taxi driver turned to the police. A criminal case has been launched under the article “Intentional destruction of property.”

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
