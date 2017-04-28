Armenian-Russian Military and Technical Congress held in Moscow

MOSCOW. - Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Friday attended the Armenian-Russian Military and Industrial Congress held in Moscow.
At the event, Sargsyan made an address, in which he expressed hope that the conference will become an important step for the further development of the Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation.
“The joint design and production, especially in the sphere of military industry, creates new and special relations between the countries, giving an opportunity to form an intensive communication at a horizontal level,” Sargsyan noted.
He also expressed conviction that the direct communication with the leading specialists, promising project solutions and the regular exchange of opinions on new technologies and their practical application will serve the development of military mentality and enhancement of international military and technical cooperation between Armenian and Russia.