Le Pen calls voters of Mélenchon not to support Macron

Marín Le Pen, the French presidential candidate from the National Front Party, in a video message posted on her Twitter account, called on voters who voted for leader of the Unconquered France movement Jean-Luc Mélenchon not to support the ex-minister of economics Emmanuel Macron , RIA Novosti reported.
"My dear compatriots, on April 23, 7 million of you voted for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Today I appeal to you ... Today you have to confront Emmanuel Macron. His campaign is the antipode of what you voted for in the first round, "Le Pen said in a video. She noted that the campaign of her political rival "has nothing to do with changes, and it will be the continuation of the five-year plan of Francois Hollande."