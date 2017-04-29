Armenia official: No one is competent to decide, instead of Karabakh, on at least two issues

No one is competent to decide, instead of Karabakh, on at least two issues: status and territorial integrity.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan told the aforementioned to ARTSAKHpress news agency of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
“The Artsakh Republic has its problems with Azerbaijan, in particular, with respect to the occupation of some of Artsakh territories by Azerbaijan, and this is a matter to be resolved solely by the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities,” added Kocharyan. “As for the status, the people of Artsakh already have held referendum three times in this respect. One—the actual referendum of 1991, the other two—the adoption of and amendment to the Constitution.
“And Armenia’s authorities are obligated to act proceeding from the will expressed by the people of Artsakh.”