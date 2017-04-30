Trump violates centennial tradition on the 100th day in office

During a rally marking 100 days in office, U.S. President Donald Trump violated a centennial tradition.
Speaking in front of his supporters, Trump slammed the American fake media which produce fake news, Russian service of BBC reports.
The president also said that if the work of media is to be honest and tell the truth , than it should be given "a big, fat, failing grade.”
Trump also noted that "a large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling themselves" at the correspondents' dinner "that will be very boring".
On the 100th day in office, the president chose to attend the rally of his supporters in Pennsylvania. The event resembled his speech before voters during the election campaign. Trump thereby failed to attend the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association.
The Association was established over 100 years ago, in 1914, and its special dinners have been traditionally attended by the U.S. president since 1921. However, Trump violated this tradition.
“Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism!" he wrote on Twitter.