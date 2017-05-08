Obama urges Congress not to repeal Obamacare

Former U.S. President Barack Obama called on members of Congress to exercise the “political courage” to not repeal Obamacare, Politico reported.
“I hope they understand that courage means not simply doing what’s politically expedient, but doing what, deep in our hearts, we know is right,” Obama said.
Citing those who lost their seats after voting for the healthcare law in 2010, Obama described his “fervent hope” that current members “recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential — but it takes some courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm, those who often have no access to the corridors of power.”