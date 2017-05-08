News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war (V)
21:00, 08.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents
Author: Ani Afyan


Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). April 2, 2016.

At around 3.30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire ignoring the truce signed in 1994. The attack comes in several directions of the contact line between the NKR and Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The hostilities would later be called “a four-day war”.

During the four-day fierce fighting, the Armenian servicemen defended security of the people for whom this land is home. Many of the soldiers will not return alive.

It is our duty to know and remember each of them. Our and your duty.

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war (IV)
During four-day fierce fighting, the Armenian servicemen defended the security of the people...
 In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war (II)
During four-day fierce fighting, the Armenian servicemen defended the security of the people...
 Dashtadem: Excavations of unique medieval Armenian fortress continue (PHOTOS)
Dashtadem fortress (translated in Armenian as “in front of the field”) used to be an important fortification...
 Necropolis Teishebaini: mysteries are not yet revealed
Armenian archaeologists discover necropolis Teishebaini on the hill of Karmir Blur…
 Specialist: Areni cave is the God’s gift to Armenian archaeologists
According to Gasparyan, the cave has always been a mysterious place for people - a door to another world...
 Specialist: Archaeology is a promising and commercially beneficial area in Armenia
Hayk Avetisyan takes out the recently found artifacts from a box: ceramics, Scythian arrowhead and embellishments of Urartian Aramus fortress...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news