Israel summons Turkey envoy over Erdogan's statement about Jerusalem
17:51, 09.05.2017
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli foreign ministry has summoned Turkish ambassador Kemal Okem for explanations regarding the recent remarks of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The ambassador was asked to clarify the verbal assault against Israel, the Jerusalem Post.

The Turkish president urged Muslims to often visit the Al-Aksa mosque located on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem as “each day that Jerusalem is under occupation is an insult to us”.

“Those who systematically violate human rights in their own country should not preach to the only true democracy in the region,” spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Ministry Emmanuel Nachshon said in a statement.

