Turkey asked Israeli ambassador to leave the country over Gaza border protests which left 61 Palestinians dead, Haaretz reported.
“Israel's ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh was summoned on Tuesday to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara and asked to leave the country over the death toll in protests that took place along the Gaza border on Monday,” the newspaper said.
As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and over 2,700 have been injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced a three-day mourning.