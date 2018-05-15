Erdogan well understands terrorism and slaughter, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Erdogan is among Hamas’s biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us,” Times of Israel reported quoting PM.
Earlier, Erdogan said Ankara had decided to recall its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv to consult on Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip. Erdogan said Monday that Israel is a “a terror state” that has committed “a genocide.”
As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and over 2,700 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced a three-day mourning.