Margaryan: Life quality in other districts of Yerevan should be as good as in center

YEREVAN. - The life quality in other districts of Yerevan shouldn’t be worse than that in the center, incumbent Yerevan mayor and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan said, speaking in front of Ajapnyak district residents on Wednesday.

Public utilities, transport, schools and improvement of yards—the city municipality remembered all this during the pervious election of city authorities, as it does now, Margaryan said.

“Yerevan is one of the most attractive and developing cities of Europe, both according to the development of its infrastructure and security. But this doesn’t mean that nothing else should be done. We are asking for your confidence for this very purpose, in order to continue the work,” he added.

Yerevan Council election is slated for May 14. RPA, Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party are taking part in the election.