News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Margaryan: Life quality in other districts of Yerevan should be as good as in center
21:03, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The life quality in other districts of Yerevan shouldn’t be worse than that in the center, incumbent Yerevan mayor and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan said, speaking in front of Ajapnyak district residents on Wednesday.

Public utilities, transport, schools and improvement of yards—the city municipality remembered all this during the pervious election of city authorities, as it does now, Margaryan said.

“Yerevan is one of the most attractive and developing cities of Europe, both according to the development of its infrastructure and security. But this doesn’t mean that nothing else should be done. We are asking for your confidence for this very purpose, in order to continue the work,” he added.

Yerevan Council election is slated for May 14. RPA, Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party are taking part in the election.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia CEC examines Pashinyan’s pre-election proposal
"In case of considering it a violation of the Electoral Code, the CEC will take relevant measures..."
 Yelk bloc vows to increase Yerevan budget by 30-40 million drams
Leader of the bloc Nikol Pashinyan assured they would increase the efficiency in terms of budget spending
 Armenia Police issue Yerevan council election final voters’ lists
These lists can be downloaded from the police website…
 Armenian Central Electoral Commission draws up special manual and ballots for the blind
The CEC will hand the manuals to the target audience through the Armenian Association of the Blind NGO...
 Postanjyan on Pashinyan’s statement: Issue on 15,000 AMD shouldn’t be speculated
Postanjyan also noted that already now voter lists are being prepared and meetings are being held in school staffrooms...
Yerkir Tsirani: Don’t be afraid to vote against Armenian authorities
"Those who depend on the authorities and are pressed by them voted for them in the parliamentary election in April..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news