Incumbent Yerevan mayor: Condominium should be improved in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - Condominium should be improved in Yerevan, incumbent Yerevan mayor and mayoral candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Taron Margaryan, said Thursday.
Speaking in front of Yerevan’s Nor-Nork district residents, Margaryan said that the relevant bill will be ready by fall, after which it will be introduced in the parliament. “New administration mechanisms will help find new fund for maintaining the entrances, roofs and elevators of residential buildings. They wear out quickly and thus have to be taken care of. We already have a project on how to do this,” he said.