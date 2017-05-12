News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.44
EUR
526.59
RUB
8.49
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia President to become National Security Council secretary?
10:36, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to political analysts, President—and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan could be the future Prime Minister, after 2018, and, actually, the head of state, wrote Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“Representatives of the ideological segment of the RPA, however, claim that Serzh Sargsyan does not intend to hold the post of Prime Minister. He said very clearly that he links his political career to national security.

“After the constitutional amendments, the National Security Council [NSC] secretary will acquire a rather large role, and power to decide on many matters. 

“According to the same sources, in all likelihood, Serzh Sargsyan himself will assume the post of NSC Secretary, after 2018,” wrote Irates.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Why did Postanjyan sit in parliament for 10 years after shameful election?
Pashinyan recalled that after the 2013 presidential election he spoke at the rally of Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovannisian, stating that it is absurd...
 ARF: Difference between our previous agreement with RPA and current memorandum is change of PM
Referring to the differences between the previous agreement and the current memorandum, Vardanyan said...
 ARF-D: Armenia ruling party to nominate premier
In his words, the memorandum mentions no other word about any other office...
 Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnaktsutyun form coalition
Memorandum was signed by RPA Deputy Chair Armen Ashotyan and ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party Executive Body member Aghvan Vardanyan...
Armenia PM thanks Justice Minister and wishes success in parliament
Name of the new minister has not been announced yet...
Attorney: Former Karabakh defense minister was arrested based on presumption
“If a man doesn’t claim but makes a presumption, what face-to-face interrogation can be held?"
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news