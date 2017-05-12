Newspaper: Armenia President to become National Security Council secretary?

YEREVAN. – According to political analysts, President—and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan could be the future Prime Minister, after 2018, and, actually, the head of state, wrote Irates (Realistic) newspaper.
“Representatives of the ideological segment of the RPA, however, claim that Serzh Sargsyan does not intend to hold the post of Prime Minister. He said very clearly that he links his political career to national security.
“After the constitutional amendments, the National Security Council [NSC] secretary will acquire a rather large role, and power to decide on many matters.
“According to the same sources, in all likelihood, Serzh Sargsyan himself will assume the post of NSC Secretary, after 2018,” wrote Irates.