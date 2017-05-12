News
More number of foreign tourists visits Karabakh in first quarter of 2017
12:20, 12.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – A 10-percent growth in inbound tourists to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) was recorded in the first quarter of the current year, as compared with the same period of 2016.

By and large, the citizens of Russia, the US, Iran, and several European countries have visited Artsakh in the first quarter, stated the Tourism Department of the NKR Ministry of Economy. 

The main objective of tourists’ visit to Artsakh is to organize a cognitive recreation. 

As per Deputy Minister of Economy Sergey Shahverdyan, such data are promising in the lead-up to the forthcoming tourist season, especially considering that this refers to solely foreign citizens who were issued visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
