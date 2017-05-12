Russia ambassador to Armenia: Yuri Khachaturov will be locomotive of CSTO initiatives

YEREVAN. – Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin has a high opinion of the abilities of the newly appointed Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General, Yuri Khachaturov.
“I know Yuri Grigorevich Khachaturov for several years; he is a worthy man,” the ambassador told reporters. “I believe, as CSTO Secretary General, he will show all his skills which, surely, are characteristic to him, and he has demonstrated them being in the position of Chief of the General Staff of Armenia.
“I believe Yuri Grigorevich Khachaturov can do a lot for the organization. In general, Armenia is a very active member of the organization; it always comes up with new initiatives, which all members of the organization support. Yuri Grigorevich will be a locomotive [of the OSCE initiatives].”