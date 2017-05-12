News
Russia ambassador: CSTO members have no contradictions on key issues
13:26, 12.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – CSTO is first of all a military-political bloc, not a military organization, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin told reporters.

Speaking about the priorities of the organization, Russian envoy said CSTO is working in many areas, in particular in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as organized crime.

Asked about key differences between the CSTO members, Ivan Volynkin noted: “I think there are no key contradictions between the CSTO member countries and cannot be. Evert nation naturally has its own interests and priorities, but there are no contradictions on key matters”.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
