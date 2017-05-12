Yerkir Tsirani: We cannot have independent statehood and decent life without citizens

YEREVAN. - If we have no citizen, we cannot have an independent statehood and decent life.

Leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party and mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan stated the aforementioned at the concert-rally held in Yerevan’s Liberty Square on Friday.

According to her, in the recent 25 years, such harm was done to the Armenian people, which, according to some people, is irreversible. “1,5 million citizens left our homeland. Yerevan is in need of not only nice buildings, forest-covered and green zone, but also citizens. Attempt has been made in the recent years to persuade us that we are not citizens,” Postanjyan said. “Yerkir Tsirani says that if we have no citizen, we cannot have an independent statehood and decent life,” she added.

In the candidate’s words, over one million people in Armenia officially live in poverty, “Poor man is vulnerable, and the vulnerable man cannot exercise his rights. Many people have capitalized on this vulnerability: currently the Republican [Party of Armenia] criminals are taking advantage of it,” she said.

Postanjyan demands adopting constituent laws and allow the people to take part in elections, regardless of where they are, in Yerevan or Los Angeles.

The rally will be followed by the concert of Ruben Hakhverdyan.