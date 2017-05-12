News
Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission discussing applications of Yelk bloc
23:45, 12.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission is discussing the applications filed by the opposition Yelk bloc.

The first complaint demands to file a lawsuit in order to annul registration of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia for the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan. The second statement contains a demand to appeal to the police in order to have a watch before the campaign headquarters of the Republican Party of Armenia. The next requirement concerns the invalidation of ballots containing marks made with colored pens, as well as envelopes containing other items, in particular, paper.

On the night of 11 to 12 May, mayoral candidate from Yelk bloc Nikol Pashinyan and his associates gathered at the campaign headquarters of the candidate from RPA Taron Margaryan. They demanded to have the door of the headquarters opened, because, in their opinion, there are electoral ballots, money and voter lists there.

Prior to that, journalist Anna Zakharyan filed an application with the police about the crime because she had been attacked when she was filming the process of distributing electoral bribery at the same headquarters. Nikol Pashinyan posted a video preserved in the journalist's phone, which the members of Taron Margaryan's staff did not manage to destroy. An investigation is being conducted in the police department of the Yerevan-Malatia-Sebastia administrative district.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
