Yelk bloc ready to collaborate with Yerkir Tsirani at Yerevan Council
17:00, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Yelk (Way Out) bloc stands ready to collaborate with the Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party at Yerevan Council, if they accept their seats.  

The opposition bloc’s representative, reelected MP Edmon Marukyan, stated about the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday. 

“Will [Yerkir Tsirani leader, former MP] Zaruhi Postanjyan take the [Yerevan Council] mandate?” asked Marukyan. “Her statement, which was addressed to Yelk bloc after the parliamentary elections [on April 2], was about that if the bloc took the [parliamentary] mandates, it means that it was bought. [And] if she takes the Yerevan Council mandates, it means what she said applies to her.” 

According to preliminary results, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia has won the Yerevan city council election by receiving 71.25 percent, or 240,036 votes. The opposition Yelk Bloc of Parties, however, garnered 21 percent, or 70,731 votes; and the opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party got 7.75 percent, or 26,109 votes on Sunday. But all three political forces will have members in the council.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
