Newsfeed
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher, missile at night
10:02, 16.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 55 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,200 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired three shells from a mortar and nine shells from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in various parts of the line of contact.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijan army fired a Spike guided missile toward the eastern direction of the NKR Defense Army. As a result, military equipment was partially damaged.

The defense army, however, suffered no casualties due to this Azerbaijani provocation.

The Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and continued confidently carrying out their military task.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
