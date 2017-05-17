Number of illiterate citizens grows in Azerbaijan

The number of citizens, who can neither read nor write, is annually increasing in Azerbaijan.
The 12th issue of Abiturient journal published by the State Examination Center of the country came out recently, the statistics presented in it sparking a scandal.
As it turned out, 22 and 69 people among 11th and 9th form students respectively have not only failed to learn the academic program at a minimum level, but cannot even read or write. An analogous situation was observed last year as well: Information was then published on that 100 graduates of secondary schools can neither read nor write.