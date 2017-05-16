Newly elected Armenia MP: Yelk bloc has stable constituency

YEREVAN. – The opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc has stable electorate, and this was proved in the Yerevan Council election on May 14.

Mane Tandilyan, newly elected MP from this political force, stated about the above-said at a press conference on Tuesday.

She assured that, in the future, their bloc will double the number of votes it received.

But Tandilyan added that, unlike the parliamentary election on April 2, voter turnout during the Yerevan city council election was very low.

According to preliminary results, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia has won the Yerevan Council election by receiving 71.25 percent of the votes. The opposition Yelk Bloc of Parties garnered 21 percent, and the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party got 7.75 percent. But all three political forces will have members in the council.