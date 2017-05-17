Catholicos Aram I visits new Armenian church in Kuwait

ANTELIAS. – Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia—in Antelias, Lebanon—of the Armenian Apostolic Church on Tuesday visited the new St. Vartan Church and the National Prelacy building in Kuwait, where the facilities and preparations have reached their final phase.

Aram I expressed his appreciation to the prelate, national authorities and philanthropists, for the work carried out under their direction, the Catholicosate press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia on Friday will formally open the National Prelacy building and consecrate the new church.