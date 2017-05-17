Armenia CEC considers violation of NGO observer’s rights during Yerevan Council election

YEREVAN. - The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia is considering the application of one of the observers of Europe in Law Association NGO, Mikayel Pambukhchyan, on the violation of rights during the Yerevan Council election at the extraordinary session held on Wednesday.

According to the application, on the voting day—May 14—the rights of the NGO observer Mikayel Pambukhchyan were violated, Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent reports. In the Precinct Election Commissions (PEC) No 2 (in Yerevan’s Nor Nork administrative district), he was refused to be provided the protocols on the results of the election. “This was a gross violation of an observer’s right,” Pambukhchyan said.

Head of the commission, Marat Sevoyan, for his part, justified the refusal to provide the protocols by the fact that the observer was told to wait until they were received and relevant tables were drawn up.

Responding to the question of CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan as to what are the specific claims, attorney Aramazd Kivoryan, who provides legal assistance to the observer, said: “At this point, the observer’s right has been violated. We want this to be recorded as a fact of violation.” In his words, they require to record the fact of the violation and provide for administrative responsibility by the relevant decision of CEC.

To this Mukuchyan said: “Your application lacks any legal grounding. I am asking the observer whether he wants to take a photo of these protocols now but he says he doesn’t want to.”