US decides against laptop ban on flights from Europe
11:19, 18.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US and the EU have decided against a ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on flights from Europe, BBC reported.

The decision was taken by experts and representatives of the US and EU authorities during a four-hour meeting in Brussels.

Threats to aviation security and other measures were considered during the meeting. 

US officials had previously said they were looking into extending to Europe a ban on electronics on flights from eight mostly Muslim countries: Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
