US decides against laptop ban on flights from Europe

The US and the EU have decided against a ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on flights from Europe, BBC reported.
The decision was taken by experts and representatives of the US and EU authorities during a four-hour meeting in Brussels.
Threats to aviation security and other measures were considered during the meeting.
US officials had previously said they were looking into extending to Europe a ban on electronics on flights from eight mostly Muslim countries: Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.