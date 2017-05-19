News
Armenia MP: Minsk Group had to point out for first time that Azerbaijan is starter of ceasefire violation
12:14, 19.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – For the first time in the history of the Karabakh conflict mediation, the OSCE Minsk Group had to point out that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the exacerbation of the situation and violation of the ceasefire.  

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP Samvel Farmanyan on Friday stated the aforementioned in National Assembly, reflecting on the statement which the Minsk Group co-chairs issued on Thursday.

“This is a forced to move, considering that Azerbaijan continues refusing to implement the agreements that were reached in Vienna and Saint Petersburg, in connection with introducing a mechanism for investigating border incidents,” added Farmanyan. “We need to welcome this statement. 

“I believe in case Azerbaijan continues such political demeanor, it will be right for the Minsk Group to think about publicizing data on Azerbaijan’s casualties in the cases of the incidents of violation of this ceasefire, since Azerbaijan conceals its own casualties from its society.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
