New Armenia Parliament factions select their heads, secretaries

YEREVAN. – Factions of the new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia have selected their heads and secretaries.

At Friday’s NA session, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan announced that Vahram Baghdasaryan will continue heading the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), and Gagik Melikyan was selected its secretary.

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, Tsarukyan Bloc leader and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan will head the parliament faction of the said bloc, while Vahe Enfiajyan will be its secretary.

Opposition Civil Contract Party Chairman Nikol Pashinyan has become head of the Yelk [Way Out] bloc faction, and Gevorg Gorgisyan was selected its secretary.

Armen Rustamyan again will be head of the NA faction of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, which is junior partner of the coalition government with the RPA, and Aghvan Vardanyan will be its secretary.