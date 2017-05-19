Armenia Parliament: Minsk Group statement shows that our diplomacy is successful

YEREVAN. – The statement by the OSCE Minsk Group shows that our diplomatic activities are successful, stated Ara Babloyan, newly elected speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia.

He noted this reflecting on the statement which the Minsk Group co-chairs issued on Thursday, in which it is noted that Azerbaijan was the one to fire a missile toward the Line of Contact with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“This is the first time that the OSCE Minsk Group is making a direct targeted criticism against Azerbaijan,” said Babloyan. “This is the evidence of the fact that the Republic of Armenia is moving on the road of democracy.

“The OSCE Minsk Group statement confirms the fact that the Republic of Armenia directs all of its efforts to achieve the solution of the [Karabakh] problem solely through peace.

“The OSCE Minsk Group statement also shows that our diplomatic activities are successful. We will continue to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy.”