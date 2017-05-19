European Commission: EU continues to support peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

The EU also continues to support a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where the status quo is unsustainable, says a reported published by the European Commission.

On May 18 European Commission published a report reviewing the implementation of European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP)

“The conflict does not have a military solution and needs a political settlement as soon as possible in accordance with international law. The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the report says.

The report says that in 2016 EU supported ongoing dialogues on the conflicts affecting Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia and Azerbaijan with the aim of reaching peaceful and sustainable solutions.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict saw a serious escalation in 2016. The EU continues to call on both sides to respect the ceasefire, tone down rhetoric and engage in substantive talks towards peace under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. Frequent visits of the European Union Special Representative (EUSR) to the region are supporting the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' efforts and ongoing peacebuilding activities and are a demonstration of the EU interest and stake in the peaceful resolution of this protracted conflict,” the document reads.