Jordan ready to accept Germany military planes from Turkey

King Abdullah of Jordan has offered assistance to Germany in relocating the German aircrafts that are stationed at NATO’s Incirlik airbase in Turkey.

German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen informed about the aforesaid, reported the German Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of the country.

A day before her talk with the monarch, Von der Leyen visited Jordan’s Al Azraq airbase, which is considered an alternative to Incirlik.

“What I saw [there] was better than I expected,” she told ARD television of Germany.

The dispute regarding the Incirlik airbase had risen between Turkey and Germany in mid-May, when Ankara did not allow a German Bundestag (parliament) delegation to visit this airbase. Turkish authorities had resorted to this step because Berlin had granted asylum to Turkish soldiers.