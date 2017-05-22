News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 22
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.89
EUR
541.32
RUB
8.54
Show news feed
Jordan ready to accept Germany military planes from Turkey
09:34, 22.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

King Abdullah of Jordan has offered assistance to Germany in relocating the German aircrafts that are stationed at NATO’s Incirlik airbase in Turkey.

German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen informed about the aforesaid, reported the German Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of the country.

A day before her talk with the monarch, Von der Leyen visited Jordan’s Al Azraq airbase, which is considered an alternative to Incirlik. 

“What I saw [there] was better than I expected,” she told ARD television of Germany.

The dispute regarding the Incirlik airbase had risen between Turkey and Germany in mid-May, when Ankara did not allow a German Bundestag (parliament) delegation to visit this airbase. Turkish authorities had resorted to this step because Berlin had granted asylum to Turkish soldiers.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Armenian analyst: US leader is radical, Iran president is moderate
Theorists were claiming that after Trump’s election as US President, Iranians would elect a more conservative president, but…
 Armenian expert: Speaking in sanctions, threat with Iran is passé
The US aims to strengthen its positions in relations with Iran…
 Netanyahu: Trump is ready to support my peace initiatives
Never before has the first foreign trip of a president of the United States included a visit to Israel...
 Russian to supply new weapons to Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan
The full resumption of the plan's implementation is possible in 2018-2019...
Expert: Reelected Iran president is ready for joint projects with Armenia
The formation of bilateral and trilateral cooperation—with Iran’s participation—will increase Armenia’s political role in the region…
 Trump pays first visit to Israel
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news