Iranian FM: Trump wants to make money of Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump wants to make money of Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to anti-Iran statements of the US leader during the latter's current visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“Iran-fresh from real elections-attacked by US President Donald Trump in that bastion of democracy and moderation. Foreign policy or milking KSA of $480B?” he tweeted.

Zarif also attached excerpts from Trump's speech to his post, including a passage where Trump thanks the King of Saudi Arabia for investing in the US economy.