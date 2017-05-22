News
Iranian FM: Trump wants to make money of Saudi Arabia.
11:32, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump wants to make money of Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to anti-Iran statements of the US  leader during the latter's current visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, IRNA reported.

“Iran-fresh from real elections-attacked by US President Donald Trump in that bastion of democracy and moderation. Foreign policy or milking KSA of $480B?” he tweeted.

Zarif also attached excerpts from Trump's speech to his post, including a passage where Trump thanks the King of Saudi Arabia for investing in the US economy.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
