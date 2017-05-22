News
Armenian Culture Minister has new advisor
19:29, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN. - Distinguished artist of Armenia Arsen Grigoryan will regulate the sphere of folk music on public basis as an advisor to the Armenian Minister of Culture, the Facebook page of the ministry reads.

Introducing the newly-appointed advisor to the ministry staff, acting Minister Armen Amiryan noted: “I have great expectations and hope that he will regulate the sphere very fast and we will achieve new success there in the nearest future.”

Arsen Grogoryan, for his part, assured that the result of the cooperation will be noticeable very soon.

“This is a great responsibility for me. I am very grateful for confidence. We should clearly distinguish between what should be preserved, cherished and popularized. We should present ourselves to the world with the best values, groups and individuals. Not every zurna player plays Armenian folk music. The same is true for duduk, songs and dance. Not every group wearing costumes represents the folk costume and has a right to represent our state abroad. There is a need to regulate all this,” the advisor said. 

