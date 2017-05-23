Armenia trade official: Russia-based wholesaler offers good conditions for buying Armenian clothes

YEREVAN. – “Metro Cash & Carry” retail chain operating in Russia, offered good conditions for the purchase of clothes from Armenia, Armenia's trade representative in Russia Karen Asoyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Other large Russian networks and stores are also showing interest in clothes, especially children’s clothes, made in Armenia.

“I have recently introduced the managers of Metro Cash & Carry to representatives of the UNIDO program. It turned out that they are ready to offer very favorable conditions. Networks of this scale need volumes that are too large for our producers. But we agreed that the first batch may not be very large, and will be exported to one or two stores,” Asoyan said.

Russia accounts for about a third of clothing exports from Armenia. This makes it the second largest external market, after Italy, for Armenian garment factories.