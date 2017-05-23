News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Manchester Arena blast death toll rises to 22 (PHOTOS)
10:44, 23.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Police confirmed that 22 people have been killed – including some children – and 59 injured after an explosion at Manchester Arena, NY Times reported.

The blast happened at 10:35pm on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande. 

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe that while the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena,” chief constable of the Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins said at a press conference.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack
Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts..
Trump calls Manchester Arena attacker a “loser”
I won't call them monsters because they would like that term...
London's Victoria Coach station evacuated due to suspicious package
A suspect package is being checked out...
MFA checking whether Armenia citizens are among Manchester blast victims
The embassy in London is ascertaining…
 Manchester Arena blast appears to be suicide bombing
We believe that the attack was conducted by one man...
 Manchester Arena blast kills 19 people
The blast happened at 10:35pm on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande...
More in topic
All
President: Armenia-Belgium bilateral state relations have continually developed (PHOTOS)
The new Belgian ambassador presented his credentials to Serzh Sargsyan…
 Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack
Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts..
Trump calls Manchester Arena attacker a “loser”
I won't call them monsters because they would like that term...
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary
They are only aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society...
Leaders of Israel and Palestine promise Trump to work toward peace
Trump is hopeful the US can help forge peace between Israel and the Palestinians...
Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news