Manchester Arena blast death toll rises to 22 (PHOTOS)

Police confirmed that 22 people have been killed – including some children – and 59 injured after an explosion at Manchester Arena, NY Times reported.

The blast happened at 10:35pm on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe that while the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena,” chief constable of the Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins said at a press conference.