Trump arrives in Palestine for talks with Abbas
12:51, 23.05.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Donald Trump has arrived in Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas as the US president seeks to restart peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians, RIA Novosti reported.

Trump headed to the birthplace of Jesus Christ, located on the West Bank of the Jordan River, from neighboring Jerusalem, passing the eight-meter-high concrete wall.

The meeting of the leaders is taking place in Bethlehem presidential residence.

Trump headed to Bethlehem alone, without his wife, daughter and son-in-law who were accompanying him during the visit to Israel.

Right after the election, Trump announced his intention to try his capacity in Middle Eastern peacemaking and to achieve settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
