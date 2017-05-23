Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan, led by its military and political leadership, is an unpredictable, adventurous adversary, head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan told reporters on Tuesday.

He reminded about the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group's co-chairs, where it was specifically mentioned for the first time about the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side.

“It is very important from the political point of view. I think, there will be more such statements urging our neighbor to refrain from such actions,” Ayvazyan noted.

As for Azerbaijani side's periodic violations of the ceasefire regime, Ayvazyan noted that in most cases these violations are caused by just illogical reasons aimed at aggravating the situation on the contact line.

“Of course, these violations don't solve any military problem. They are only aimed at continuing tense situation, exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society and drawing attention of the international community to this problem. This is the policy of our neighbor,” Levon Ayvazyan added.

On May 18, the OSCE Minsk Group made a targeted statement, emphasizing: “According to information collected from multiple reliable sources, on 15 May, Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile across the Line of Contact, striking military equipment. On the evening of 16 May and continuing into 17 May, Armenian armed forces retaliated with mortar fire of various calibres. These actions by both sides represent significant violations of the ceasefire and are cause for alarm.”