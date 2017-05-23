News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Armenia's Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan is unpredictable and adventurous adversary
14:32, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan, led by its military and political leadership, is an unpredictable, adventurous adversary, head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan told reporters on Tuesday.

He reminded about the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group's co-chairs, where it was specifically mentioned for the first time about the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side.

“It is very important from the political point of view. I think, there will be more such statements urging our neighbor to refrain from such actions,” Ayvazyan noted.

As for Azerbaijani side's periodic violations of the ceasefire regime, Ayvazyan noted that in most cases these violations are caused by just illogical reasons aimed at aggravating the situation on the contact line.

“Of course, these violations don't solve any military problem. They are only aimed at continuing tense situation, exerting psychological pressure on Armenian society and drawing attention of the international community to this problem. This is the policy of our neighbor,” Levon Ayvazyan added.

On May 18, the OSCE Minsk Group made a targeted statement, emphasizing: “According to information collected from multiple reliable sources, on 15 May, Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile across the Line of Contact, striking military equipment. On the evening of 16 May and continuing into 17 May, Armenian armed forces retaliated with mortar fire of various calibres. These actions by both sides represent significant violations of the ceasefire and are cause for alarm.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
 US experts: Karabakh issue has become very political in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues to distance itself from democracy…
 Erdogan hopes OSCE Minsk Group will soon find solution to Karabakh conflict
President Erdogan agreed that the BSEC is not a platform for the discussion of the Karabakh issue...
 Newspaper: Aliyev to commit suicide?
The coming period could be dangerous…
Analyst: Minsk Group statement also strong reaction in wake of closure of OSCE Yerevan office
“This latest, more assertive OSCE statement clearly identifies the nature of the violations…
 European Commission: EU continues to support peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
The EU continues to fully support the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group…
More in topic
All
President: Armenia-Belgium bilateral state relations have continually developed (PHOTOS)
The new Belgian ambassador presented his credentials to Serzh Sargsyan…
 Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack
Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts..
Trump calls Manchester Arena attacker a “loser”
I won't call them monsters because they would like that term...
Leaders of Israel and Palestine promise Trump to work toward peace
Trump is hopeful the US can help forge peace between Israel and the Palestinians...
Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination
Deputy speaker Sharmazanov received the senior political counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
 Trump arrives in Palestine for talks with Abbas
Trump headed to Bethlehem alone, without his wife, daughter and son-in-law who accompanied during his visit to Israel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news